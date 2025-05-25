Mohanlal starrer Thudarum has achieved new heights for Malayalam films in 2025. It is currently the highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025, leaving behind L2: Empuraan by a huge margin. The crime thriller is now close to concluding its theatrical journey. Check out the box office collection in 30 days.

How much did Thudarum earn in India?

Tharun Moorthy’s directorial could have minted more moolah, had their been no competition. But there are now several options at the Malayalam box office – Narivetta, Prince And Family and Sarkeet. On day 30, Thudarum minted 7 lakh in India. It saw only a 16% improvement compared to 6 lakh earned on the previous day.

Despite the weekend boost, there was only slight growth in collections. After Sunday, Thudarum will possibly crash at the box office, amid new competition. It was chasing the lifetime collections of Manjummel Boys (142 crores) to become the #1 Malayalam grosser of all time but it is no longer possible.

The overall box office collections stand at 118.65 crore net in India, which is around 140 crores in gross earnings. Thudarum was made on an estimated budget of 90 crores. The makers have made returns of 28.65 crores. The ROI (return on investment) stands at 32%.

Take a look at Thudarum’s box office summary below:

Budget: 90 crores

Box Office Collection: 118.65 crores

ROI: 32%

Thudarum Worldwide Box Office Collections

Mohanlal and Shobana starrer has concluded its overseas run minting 93 crore gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings come to 233 crore gross.

Here’s a detailed worldwide breakdown:

India net: 118.65 crores

India gross: 140 crores

Overseas gross: 93 crores

Worldwide gross: 233 crores

