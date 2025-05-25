The Dileep starrer Malayalam romantic-comedy Prince And Family has been one of the most successful offerings from the Mollywood industry this year. The film is being consistent with its smooth run at the box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 16th day.

Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 16

On its 16th day, the Dileep starrer earned 66 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was an impressive growth of 50% since the movie amassed 40 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 12.96 crores.

The movie has almost clocked in 13 crores. Despite a strong competition at the Malayalam box office by movies like Thudarum and Alappuzha Gymkhana, it is currently holding a steady foothold. The positive word of mouth is also coming in which is also a good sign.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Prince And Family:

Day 1: 90 lakh

Day 2: 1.05 crore

Day 3: 82 lakh

Day 4: 82 lakh

Day 5: 78 lakh

Day 6: 70 lakh

Day 7: 70 lakh

Day 8: 70 lakh

Day 9: 85 lakh

Day 10: 1.35 crore

Day 11: 75 lakh

Day 12: 98 lakh

Day 13: 81 lakh

Day 14: 78 lakh

Day 15: 40 lakh

Day 16: 66 lakh

Total: 12.96 crore

Prince And Family’s Stellar Budget Recovery

Prince And Family is mounted at a budget of 8 crores. With its current India net collection of 12.96 crore, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 4.96 crores. This results in the ROI percentage to be 62%. The movie is thus, churning out favorable profits with each passing day.

Budget: 8 crores

ROI: 4.96 crores

ROI% : 62%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

