Tovino Thomas’s latest release Narivetta opened to a good response at the box office. The strong word-of-mouth has translated into a low yet steady start for the film at the box office. The political drama has brought one of the biggest openings for the actor post-COVID.
Tovino Thomas’s Top 5 Openers
Helmed by Anuraj Manohar and written by Abin Joseph, the film stars Sooraj Venjaramoodu alongside Tovino Thomas and is based on the 2003 Muthanga incident. While the film has registered the fifth-best opening day number for Tovino Thomas post-COVID – it has failed to beat the opening of his last release – Identity!
Narivetta Box Office Collection Day 1
On the opening day, Friday, May 23, Narivetta earned a net collection of 1.75 crore at the box office, failing to surpassing Tovino Thomas’s earlier release of the year Identity, but beating the opening of his best film – 2018 and pushing it out of the top 5.
Narivetta Misses Identity By A Whisker!
Tovino Thomas‘s film failed to surpass his last release, Identiy’s opening, by a whisker. Identity opened at the box office at 1.80 crore. However, Narivetta is expected to grow over the weekend after strong word-of-mouth, and it might surpass Identity’s lifetime collection in the long run!
Check out the opening day collection of all the Tovino Thomas films that arrived post-COVID, ranked from highest to lowest, starring him as the main lead. (India net collections)
- Nadikar: 4.32 crore
- Thallumala: 3.2 crore
- Ajayante Randam Moshanam: 2.9 crore
- Identity: 1.80 crore
- Narivetta: 1.75 crore
- 2018: 1.7 crore
- Anweshippin Kandethum: 1.2 crore
- Kala: 85 lakh
- Naaradan: 50 lakh
- Dear Friend: 41 lakh
- Vaashi: 27 lakh
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
