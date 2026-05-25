Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, was released amid high expectations but proved a major disappointment. It started its journey on a strong note, but due to mixed reviews and word of mouth, it witnessed much higher-than-expected drops. Eventually, it wrapped up its theatrical run in less than four weeks at the worldwide box office, scoring less than 85 crore. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Malayalam action thriller was released in theaters on May 1. It received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Due to such a reception, the magnum opus failed to maintain the momentum after a big start, both in India and internationally. Mounted on a huge budget, it turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of the Malayalam industry in recent times.

How much did Patriot earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Patriot scored a solid 10 crore on the opening day. Due to disappointing word of mouth, it couldn’t score much ahead and multiplied its day 1 by just three times. As per the final update, the film scored 31.65 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 37.34 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 43.25 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 80.59 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 31.65 crore

India gross – 37.34 crore

Overseas gross – 43.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 80.59 crore

Budget and box office verdict

Patriot was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore. Against this cost, it scored only 31.65 crore net, thus recovering only 25.32% of the budget. So, it concluded its run with a deficit of 93.35 crore or 74.68%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 125 crore

India net collection – 31.65 crore

Recovery – 25.32%

Deficit – 93.35 crore

Deficit% – 74.68%

More about the film

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon in key roles. It was produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company, Kichappus Entertainments, C R Saleem Productions, and Blue Tigers London.

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