Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has wrapped up its extended first weekend at the worldwide box office with a smashing total. Backed by strong pre-release buzz, the film earned well over the weekend, both in India and internationally. Globally, it has crossed the 140 crore mark in just 4 days, thus overtaking the lifetime collection of Lalettan’s Pulimurugan to enter the top 10 Malayalam grossers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller has wrapped up its 4-day extended weekend in India at 64.25 crore gross (54.45 crore). Overseas, it has grossed 78 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 142.25 crore gross. Considering the momentum, the film will comfortably go past the 200 crore mark globally in the coming days.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 54.45 crore

India gross – 64.25 crore

Overseas gross – 78 crore

Worldwide gross – 142.25 crore

Drishyam 3 is now the 10th highest-grossing Malayalam film

With 142.25 crore, Drishyam 3 has become the tenth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally, surpassing Mohanlal’s own Pulimurugan (140 crore). Very soon, it’ll also beat Sarvam Maya (151.27 crore), Aavesham (156.48 crore), and Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (160.08 crore) to claim the seventh spot.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Drishyam 3 – 142.25 crore (4 days)

More about the film

Drishyam 3 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Siddique in key roles. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. It released in theaters on May 21.

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