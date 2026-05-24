Mohanlal’s box office victory is getting hit by drops, but it is not stopping the actor from hitting milestones with his global numbers. Drishyam 3’s first Sunday was expected to bring bigger, better, and bolder numbers than its opening day, but the suspense thriller failed to do so. But it has still managed to hit a big milestone at the box office.

The suspense thriller in four days stands at a worldwide gross collection of 142 – 143 crore at the box office. The film is literally inches away from hitting the 150 crore club worldwide. Overseas, the film has managed to earn in the range of 78 – 79 crore, much higher than the domestic collection.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 4 Estimates

On the fourth day, Sunday, May 24, Drishyam 3 managed to earn in the range of 13.8 – 14.2 crore at the box office, with an occupancy of 51.8% over 5.270 shows. This takes the total net collection of the film in the range of 54 – 55 crore.

Sunday numbers definitely missed to match the opening day’s figure of 15.85 crore. However, with the worldwide numbers combined, Mohanlal has delivered the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026, surpassing Aadu 3 and now standing behind Vaazha 2.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore Drishyam 3: 142 – 143 crore* (in 4 days) Aadu 3: 121.31 crore Patriot: 80.51 crore Athiradi: 54.69 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 40.63 crore Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore Prakambanam: 20.86 crore Pallichattambi: 14.49 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 12.71 crore

Drishyam 3 has to bring another 100 crore to the table to surpass Vaazha 2 and become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally, a spot which was missed by the actor last year, thanks to Kalyani Priyadarshan‘s Lokah Chapter 1.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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