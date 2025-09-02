Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has become a talk of the town due to its powerful content. The Malayalam superhero flick features a female lead in the form of Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is enjoying all the attention for breaking stereotypes of male-centered superhero films. Apart from receiving positive reactions, the film has also surprised everyone with its box office trend, and in the meantime, the actress has silently crossed one significant post-COVID milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kalyani Priyadarshan gets her due with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

The 32-year-old actress made her acting debut in 2017, and she is predominantly associated with Malayalam films. She has also been part of some Telugu and Tamil films. After being a part of over a dozen films, she finally gets the deserved appreciation and recognition with her latest superhero flick. This film has helped prove her box office mettle.

Kalyani Priyadarshan crosses one important post-COVID milestone at the Indian box office!

In the post-COVID era, Kalyani Priyadarshan has been involved in nine theatrical releases so far. It started with Maanaadu, which earned 54.18 crore net at the Indian box office. It was followed by Marakkar, which earned 21.05 crore net. Hridayam earned 26.06 crore net. Thallumala did a business of 22.78 crore net. Sesham Mike-il Fathima earned around 50 lakh net.

Antony earned 6.99 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk. Varshangalkku Shesham scored 39 crore net. Speaking about the latest releases, both Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira released during the same weekend. While Lokah has earned 31.05 crore net in 5 days, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira has earned just 1.53 crore net so far.

Overall, Kalyani Priyadarshan has amassed a cumulative collection of 203.14 crore net at the Indian box office. As we can see, the actress has crossed a significant 200 crore milestone post-COVID. Since Lokah is going strong, she might even touch the 250 crore milestone in the coming days.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s post-COVID releases at the Indian box office:

Maanaadu (2021) – 54.18 crores Marakkar (2021) – 21.05 crores Hridayam (2022) – 26.06 crores Thallumala (2022) – 22.78 crores Sesham Mike-il Fathima (2023) – 50 lakh Antony (2023) – 6.99 crores Varshangalkku Shesham (2024) – 39 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025) – 31.05 crores (5 days) Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (2025) – 1.53 crores (4 days)

Total – 203.14 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 39: Creates History By Crossing A Staggering 1500% Returns In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News