Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is coming to the silver screen soon, but there is still a lot of confusion surrounding the film. We know it is a female-centric superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as the lead. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film connects to mythology, though it is set mostly in modern times. There are still gaps in our knowledge, and we are not claiming to provide a complete picture of the events unfolding in the film. However, we have scoured the internet, gathered some plot details, and are attempting to give you an overview of the universe in which the film takes place. This may not clear all your doubts, but it should give you an idea of what to expect.

Chandra and the World of Lokah

Let’s start with the protagonist, Chandra, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. She arrives at a new location after being summoned by a superior, possibly her mentor or someone powerful she respects. According to OTT Play, this location is Bangalore, where she works nights at a café.

Although summoned there, Kalyani’s character doesn’t know the real purpose of her visit. As shown in the trailer, she is asked to wait, keep a low profile in what seems to be an abandoned office complex, and avoid trouble. However, Naslen, who plays Sunny’s neighbour, notices her. He might be infatuated with her, and the two eventually become friends. But trouble soon follows.

Some of the imagery suggests armed assailants in tactical gear resembling US SWAT forces. The trailer also hints at a war-torn or dystopian future. Promotional materials also claims that not every mythology is fiction. One thing is clear: Chandra has supernatural powers. She can fly and fight.

Ticketnew suggests that she faces personal struggles and may not fully understand her powers, which remain hidden until she eventually uncovers them, though this seems unlikely.

What’s certain is that this will be a superhero film with action, some comic elements, and a romantic angle. If successful, it could mark the beginning of a franchise. Mollywood has attempted several times to achieve Pan-Indian mass success at the box-office, but has never fully broken through. Maybe this film will finally open that door.

The film will be released on August 28, 2025, targeting the Onam festival season. In addition to the original Malayalam version, it is also dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Trailer:

