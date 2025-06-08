Dulquer Salmaan is ready to take Malayalam cinema into uncharted territory with Lokah – Chapter One: Chandra, a visionary leap into the superhero genre. The film’s first-look poster reveals a gritty, immersive world filled with chaos, power, and mythological undercurrents. This marks not just another movie but the beginning of what could be Malayalam cinema’s first full-fledged superhero universe.

Kalyani Reinvents Herself in Malayalam Cinema’s First Superhero Tale

Fronted by Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K. Gafoor, Lokah is produced by Dulquer’s own banner, Wayfarer Films. In the poster, Kalyani sheds her girl-next-door image and emerges in a fierce superhero avatar, standing tall amidst a ravaged landscape, exuding strength and intensity. Meanwhile, Naslen is seen caught in the crossfire of what hints at an emotionally complex and high-stakes battle, possibly central to the film’s plot.

Dulquer, known for pushing boundaries both as an actor and producer, calls Lokah his most ambitious production yet. It’s his seventh film as a producer, but arguably the most genre-defying. Rooted in Malayalam cultural elements and mythology, Lokah promises to blend tradition with spectacle — setting the stage for a larger interconnected universe.

This bold step into the superhero space not only expands Dulquer’s creative vision but also signals a new chapter for regional cinema — one that embraces genre innovation while staying grounded in its own storytelling DNA.

As anticipation builds, Lokah – Chapter One: Chandra is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting cinematic events in the Malayalam film industry.

