It’s been about a week since Alappuzha Gymkhana hit the halls and it is clearly heading toward becoming a hit, that much is certain from what we’ve seen so far in its box office performance.

As of Wednesday, it has grossed INR 25.02 crores. Made on a budget of INR 12 crores, the film has managed a net collection of INR 21.21 crores, already earning a profit of INR 9.21 crores.

Now, its profit-making potential is set to rise even further, as the film is being released in Telugu. According to 123 Telugu, the dubbed version is confirmed for release on April 25, 2025.

After ripping up a sensation at the Kerala Box office, #AlappuzhaGymkhana is coming to the Telugu audience #GymkhanaTelugu in cinemas on April 25th, 2025 VIBES. FIGHTS. FUN pic.twitter.com/GVbfdRg1Ma — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) April 17, 2025

Alappuzha Gymkhana Cast & Plot:

The story follows a group of friends who aim to get into the same college by securing admission through the sports quota. To achieve this, they choose boxing as their sport.

The sports action drama stars Naslen K. Gafoor in the lead role, known for last year’s superhit Premalu, alongside Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, and others.

The film is directed by Khalid Rahman, whose previous film Thallumaala was a massive success in 2022. Alappuzha Gymkhana features music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, and editing by Nishadh Yusuf.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Drishyam 3: Is Mohanlal’s Highly Anticipated Threequel Being Made In Both Malayalam & Hindi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News