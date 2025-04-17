The much-awaited Odela 2 has finally arrived in theaters and received a mixed response from audiences. While the second installment of the franchise has just begun its theatrical run, the announcement of the third part has already grabbed the audience’s attention. During the climax scene, a visual poster hinted at the continuation of the supernatural saga, Odela 3.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Transformative Role Stole The Show In Odela 2

In Odela 2, Tamannaah Bhatia beautifully embodied the character of a Naga Sadhu, Saadhvi Shiva Shakti. This role deviates from the actress’ usual portrayal of glamorous characters and proves her versatility. She is seen as a strong, determined, and powerful character possessing mystical traits, which has set her apart in the audience’s minds.

Her highly appreciated and exuberant performance, primarily in the movie’s second half, left an impression. Tamannaah captured the emotional depths of her role, lending her overwhelming screen presence.

In addition, Vasishta, as the evil Tirupati, gave another mesmerizing acting performance. His eerie and ominous vibe added to the film’s dark atmosphere. Ajaneesh Lokanath scored the gripping background music, further elevating the thrill factor.

Odela 3 Announcement: A Shock That Divides Fans

While Odela 2 wrapped up on a dramatic note, the real twist was saved for the end credits. In an unexpected move, the makers dropped the news of a third installment, leaving fans both excited and confused. Many fans took to social media, pointing out how the announcement felt abrupt and left Part 2’s climax unresolved.

Weekend ki worth watch ey 70% Naaku ayithe baaga work out ayyindhi migitha 30% too repitative

Overall ga baane undhi but part 3 endhuku raa #Odela2 full review tho ostha vfx quality kuda bagundhi and my #TamannaahBhatia gaaru did so well too 😌 pic.twitter.com/bRD8K0h2sA — REVIEWSBLOGER 🐎 (@REVIEWS_bloger3) April 17, 2025

Despite the mixed buzz, there’s good news for fans who prefer their thrillers at home. Amazon Prime Video has picked up the digital rights for Odela 2 for a fancy price. The film is expected to start streaming in the second week of May 2025, giving those who missed the theatrical experience a second chance to dive into this eerie village saga.

Check out the trailer of Odela 2 below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Odela 2 X (Twitter) Reviews: Netizens Hail Tamannaah Bhatia’s Stunning Entry In This Supernatural Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News