Tamannah Bhatia’s much-anticipated sequel Odela 2 has finally hit the silver screens. The film has generated a mixed response, with some praising the intense performance and electrifying music, while others criticize the storyline. Social media platform, especially X (formerly Twitter) has been buzzing with the initial reactions of the viewers. Here’s what netizens are saying about Odela 2 on X.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Entrance Steals the Show

A wave of positive reviews has followed Tamannaah Bhatia’s role in the movie, especially her entrance, which is creating major buzz. The viewer wrote, “First 20 Mins. The movie has been Good so far. @ImSimhaa as Tirupati returns as a ghost & resumes his murder spree. The pre-interval portion is well-written. Ajaneesh Loknath BEST Intro for #TamannaahBhatia ELECTRIFYING Background Scores.”

Another user chimed in, “#Odela2’s first half is promising. ImSimhaa’s portrayal of Tirupati is intense, and Ajaneesh Loknath’s background score is electrifying . #TamannaahBhatia’s entrance is highly anticipated! Her role as Saadhvi Shiva Shakthi seems fitting. Now, waiting for the second half.” This highlights the positive sentiment around the movie’s opening, although many fans are eagerly waiting to see how the second half unfolds.

The sequel brings in exciting twists, especially with Tamannaah’s grand entry. Fans couldn’t stop talking about her portrayal of Shiva Shakti, with one comment highlighting, “#Odela2 Dialogues, plot, VFX, and BGM – everything worked really well. @tamannaahspeaks is both divine and powerful on screen as Shiva Shakti. Her face-off sequences with @ImSimhaa came out exceptionally well. The second half has some truly surreal moments. Kudos to @IamSampathNandi for his efforts in crafting a perfect sequel!”

Check out more reactions below:

Throughly enjoyed #Odela2 movie. The movies goes in with the flow right from @tamannaahspeaks entry it went with powerful flow. Superb performance from #Tamannah she carried the whole movie. Ajaneesh music added more impact to the movie.Climax is very high. Superb one. pic.twitter.com/Y7Zu5r0Ppq — Lohit (@lohit1308) April 17, 2025

#odela2 First Half Report

very decent first half. The story begins from Part1, where Vasishta alias Tirupati, returns to village as a ghost.

He starts murdering girls to fulfill his desire. #thamannah entry at interval raises the excitement.

Looking forward to the second half. pic.twitter.com/DAIkn1CcT3 — Nikendukura (@GlobalArjunRao) April 17, 2025

First Half Done ✅ Till Interval… NOTHING EXCITING. Only Tamannaah’s entry scene stands out — the rest feels flat. Hoping the second half picks up and delivers something solid!#Odela2 #TamannaahBhatia #MovieReview #Review pic.twitter.com/jnHqySzTj0 — Cine_Holic (@cineholic620) April 17, 2025

Despite the promising start, some viewers feel the movie’s momentum fades in the second half. The user shared, “The movie #Odela2 starts off where #OdelaRailwayStation left off and engages us in the first half with decent VFX and story visuals. But in the second half it loses steam and impact. While the story is old, the writing and visual impact could have made it even better!”

While there’s excitement for the performances and the intense atmosphere, some viewers have expressed disappointment with the film’s pacing and plot. One user shared his frustration, saying, “One of the worst films of the decade. Done with the first half, and I must say the film has nothing to even talk about. Worst 1/5 that to for title cards.”

As Odela 2 has just begun its theatrical run, it will remain to be seen how much the movie will earn on its first day at the box office.

