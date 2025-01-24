Vishal’s action-comedy Madha Gaja Raja was released on January 12, 2025, and became a big hit in theaters. Now, the makers have decided to release its Telugu version. According to a post by Vamsi Shekar, the Telugu version will be released on January 31, 2025. The post included the movie’s poster and stated that Madha Gaja Raja will entertain the Telugu audience with its grand release.

Madha Gaja Raja is a story about childhood friends who come together for a wedding. However, unexpected problems interrupt their reunion, and they must face these challenges together.

The movie was initially planned to be released during Pongal in 2013. However, it faced several delays. After 12 years, it was finally released in theaters. Sundar C directed the film. Vishal plays the lead, and the movie also features Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Sonu Sood in important roles.

The songs in Madha Gaja Raja gained much popularity as actor Vijay Antony composed the music. My Dear Loveru became a special highlight. During Vijay Antony’s concert, he invited Vishal onstage to perform this song. Recently, Sundar C celebrated his birthday with Vishal, and many celebrities from Tamil cinema attended the event. It turned into a star-studded celebration.

Vishal announced exciting updates about his future projects. He revealed that he will work with director Gautham Vasudev Menon, their first collaboration. Vishal also has other films lined up, including Thupparivaalan 2 and a project with Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu. On the other hand, Madha Gaja Raja continues to win hearts, and its Telugu release is highly anticipated.

