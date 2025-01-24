Vijay is one of the biggest pan-India superstars, with a career spanning over three decades. As time passed, his stardom increased rapidly. In recent years, the actor has starred in films such as Master, Beast, Varisu, Leo, and The Greatest of All Time. Now, the actor is all set to star in his next movie, which currently has the working title Thalapathy 69. This will be his 69th movie as a lead actor.

This movie will be a special treat for all his fans, as the actor has announced his intentions to retire from acting after this. He wants to focus on his political career and live an everyday life, as he confirmed in an event for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Therefore, the fans eagerly await the updates on the movie, and they now have a reason to rejoice.

Name and First Look of Thalapathy 69 to drop on Republic Day

As per NDTV, the title of Thalapathy 69 will be dropping on Sunday, January 26, 2025, which is Republic Day. Besides the name, the makers will drop the much-awaited first look from Vijay’s last movie. The movie is directed by H. Vinoth, who is reportedly going to draw between ₹15 to 20 Crore for the film, as per The Times of India Samayam. The actor Vijay is being paid a reported sum of ₹275 Crore as per Samayam and Kannada Hindustan Times. This would place him in a bracket of the highest-paid Indian superstars.

Vijay will star opposite Pooja Hegde, marking their second collaboration after Beast. Bobby Deol will play the antagonist in the movie, a role he has aced in the past few years. In addition to these three, Mamita Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others are already confirmed to be part of the cast. The iconic Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie. This would be the fifth time Anirudh and Vijay work together in a film after Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

As of this writing, the movie’s release date is set for October 17, 2025. Bollywood’s Thama of Stree Universe, starring Ayushmann Khurana, is also currently slated for the same release date.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Marco: Release Date Announced For The Kannada Version

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News