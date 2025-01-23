Prasanth Varma’s much-talked-about project, tentatively titled Brahma Rakshasa, has taken an exciting turn. According to 123Telugu, the film, which was initially planned with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in the lead role, will now feature Rana Daggubati as the hero. After Ranveer unexpectedly left the project, Prasanth Varma approached Rana, who immediately agreed to take the role. This development has created a buzz among fans eagerly waiting to see Rana in a lead role again.

Rana Daggubati has not appeared as a lead actor in any film since Virata Parvam in 2022. He has not been involved in any major solo projects recently. There were plans for a project with director Teja titled Rakshasa Raju. However, this project did not take off and was eventually shelved. There has been no official confirmation about its cancellation, but the lack of updates suggests the project has been abandoned.

Teja reportedly plans to introduce his son as a lead actor in a new film. Rana’s dream project, Hiranyakashipu, directed by Gunasekhar, was also dropped. Despite these setbacks, Rana has remained active in the industry. He played supporting roles in films like Spy with Nikhil, Love Mouli with Navdeep, and Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. He also recently hosted a talk show for Amazon Prime Video. Reports of his new project with Prasanth after Ranveer Singh’s departure is bound to leave fans excited.

Prasanth Varma is currently completing his film Jai Hanuman and has a commitment to directing a movie with Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna. Once Prasanth finishes these projects, Brahma Rakshasa with Rana Daggubati is expected to begin production. Fans are excited to see Rana in a lead role once again after Ranveer Singh‘s departure.

