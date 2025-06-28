Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and an ensemble, entered its fourth week amid several new films arriving in theatres. While Sitaare Zameen Par had already impacted its run, the new arrivals have also significantly reduced the screen/show count of the comedy magnum opus. Still, it is only a few lakhs away from becoming Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film post-COVID. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 22!

Suffers due to the new releases

In the absence of major Bollywood releases, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise did well in the first two weeks. However, during the third week, it suffered a dent from Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. Yesterday (June 27), Maa, F1, and Kannappa were released in theatres, causing another dent. Still, it has enough fuel to enter the 200 crore club like a cakewalk.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

With reduced shows across the country, Housefull 5 earned an estimated 1 crore on day 22, showing a drop of 37.5% over day 21’s 1.6 crores. Overall, the comedy thriller has earned 194.39 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, its gross domestic collection stands at 229.38 crores.

Indian box office collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Week 3 – 16.3 crores

Day 22 – 1 crores

Total – 194.39 crores

Ready to be Akshay Kumar’s highest-grosser post-COVID

Today, on day 23, Housefull 5 will surpass Sooryavanshi’s 195.04 crore net to become Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. This will be a relief for the actor after a series of duds.

Likely to be Akshay’s highest-grosser of all time

Currently, the comedy thriller is Akshay’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time. Today, by beating Sooryavanshi, it will grab the 4th spot. Before ending its theatrical run, it will likely surpass Housefull 4’s 206 crores to be his highest-grossing film.

Top 5 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores Housefull 5 – 194.39 crores

