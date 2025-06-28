F1, which is being marketed as F1: The Movie, has opened at one of the top spots on the Chinese box office. The film has beaten Barbie’s opening day collection. The racing film has also received good ratings at the Chinese box office. It is on par with Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix 4 and below Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has received strong ratings on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 83%, and the consensus stated, “Driven by Brad Pitt’s laidback magnetism and sporting a souped-up engine courtesy of Joseph Kosinski’s kinetic direction, the movie brings vintage cool across the finish line.” Meanwhile, the audience gave it 97%.

How much did the film earn on its opening day at the box office in China?

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando‘s report, in China, F1 starring Brad Pitt collected a strong $2.7 million on Friday, opening day, from 51K screenings. The sports drama debuted at #3 in China. It is reportedly on track to score one of the biggest openings for Hollywood originals in China.

Here’s how Brad Pitt’s film compares to the opening day collections of other recent Hollywood titles in China

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $3M The Matrix 4 – $2.7M F1 – $2.7M Uncharted – $2M Barbie – $1.2M Napoleon – $958K Wonka – $910K Wicked – $361K

How much is the film projected to earn on its opening weekend?

The sports drama collected $878K in pre-sales for today and is playing 48K screenings. The exhibitors took away 3K shows from yesterday when it was released. It received 9.5 stars on Maoyan, equivalent to an A+ on CinemaScore, and 8.5 stars from the audience on Douban. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris starrer F1 is projected to earn between $8 million and $11 million in its opening weekend in China. It is on track to register the biggest debut post-COVID for a Hollywood original in China. The movie was released on June 27.

