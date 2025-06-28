Box office milestones are often tied to directors, actors, or franchises. Yet behind every billion-dollar hit is a producer who marshals budgets, shapes visions, and makes the right calls before a single frame is shot. In an industry where the spotlight rarely shines on producers, some names have become synonymous with financial success. Kevin Feige, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has redefined modern franchise filmmaking and sits comfortably as the highest-grossing movie producer in history.

But Feige isn’t alone at the top. Just below him stands a producer whose track record spans decades, genres, and studios. This producer has quietly built a staggering filmography, moving from franchise building to shaping the tone of blockbusters for generations. With total box office receipts second only to Feige’s, this name might not be as frequently mentioned in headlines, but it holds equal weight behind the scenes.

Who Is The Highest-Grossing Movie Producer After Kevin Feige?

After Feige, David Heyman is the highest-grossing movie producer of all time. He may not be a household name like some directors or studio executives, but his work has reached hundreds of millions around the world. With total global box office receipts of $13.99 billion (per The Numbers), Heyman stands as the second-highest-grossing film producer of all time, just behind Kevin Feige. His rise to that position wasn’t fueled by volume, but by curating some of the most defining films of the last two decades.

Heyman’s legacy begins and is most deeply tied to the Harry Potter franchise. He acquired the rights to J.K. Rowling’s novels in the late 1990s and produced all eight mainline Harry Potter films. That series alone brought in over $7.7 billion worldwide. He then carried the Wizarding World forward with the Fantastic Beasts prequel series, which added another $1.8 billion across three films.

Beyond Hogwarts, Heyman has proven he can succeed in vastly different genres. He produced Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity (2013), which earned $723 million and won seven Academy Awards. He was also behind Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) and Marriage Story (2019), both Oscar darlings and critical successes. Heyman also tapped into family-friendly hits, producing the Paddington films, both beloved by audiences and critics. With Paddington in Peru just released last year, his ability to generate heartfelt content remains intact. However, it is almost impossible for him to overtake Kevin Feige at the moment, who stands first with more than $31 billion.

David Heyman’s Highest-Grossing Films

Let’s examine some of Heyman’s highest-grossing movies, all numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

Harry Potter (8 films) – $7.7 billion Fantastic Beasts (3 films) – $1.8 billion Gravity – $723 million Paddington (2014) – $282 million Paddington 2 (2017) – $228 million Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) – $377 million Marriage Story (2019) – $2 million

The total collection of his films stands at $13.99 billion.

Kevin Feige’s Highest-Grossing Films

Kevin Feige’s filmography is essentially the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he has acted as the producer of every single movie of the MCU. More impressively, he has never produced a film outside the MCU, though he has served as the Executive Producer in a few movies. Let’s examine some of Feige’s highest-grossing movies, all numbers retrieved via The Numbers.

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Avengers: Endgame – $2.7 billion Avengers: Infinity War – $2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.9 billion The Avengers – $1.5 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron – $1.3 billion Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.3 billion Black Panther – $1.3 billion Iron Man 3 – $1.2 billion Captain America: Civil War – $1.1 billion Spider-Man: Far From Home – $1.1 billion

The total collection of his films stands at $31.83 billion.

