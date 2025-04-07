Before Kit Harington ever laid eyes on the Ebony Blade in Eternals, Marvel boss Kevin Feige already had a future sketched out for him in the MCU. That second post-credits scene didn’t just tease a new chapter. It confirmed Feige had been eyeing Harington for years, even before the casting news hit in 2019.

In that blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment from Eternals, Harington’s character Dane Whitman discovered a mysterious box with a chilling plaque: “Death is my reward.” Inside was a sword fans instantly recognized: the cursed but powerful Ebony Blade. Just as Whitman reached out, a voice off-screen asked, “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?” That wasn’t just any voice. That was Mahershala Ali, already confirmed as the MCU’s Blade.

But this wasn’t some random cameo. Feige himself had said it loud and clear back at D23 in 2019 (per Cinema Blend): “He’s a really amazing actor, and this part came up in the Eternals film that we’re doing. We were so happy when he agreed to join, and it is a part that could perhaps grow into something else in the future.” The seeds were planted well before Eternals even started filming.

It turns out that this wasn’t Kit Harington’s first Marvel sit-down either. As he told Newsweek, Feige had met with him “a couple of years prior to getting the call” about Whitman. That early chat? Not about a specific role, but more of a “we might be interested in you” vibe. Still, it was enough to get things rolling.

And Harington had his own thoughts on where it was all going. “I know at the end of the movie we see him find his sword. So we assume that’s going to come into play. As far as the future goes, [Marvel said] to me, this could be a continuation. That’s all I needed to hear,” he said. For fans, it was all the confirmation they needed to expect more of the Black Knight.

Dane Whitman inherited the cursed Ebony Blade in the comics and became the Black Knight. He had ties to the Eternals through Sersei and even joined the Avengers in Avengers #71. With those comic roots, Marvel had plenty of paths to explore. Whether they pulled from existing arcs or created a new twist, it looked like Whitman’s journey had only begun.

Then came the Blade connection. That cryptic line in the post-credits scene linked the MCU’s darker, more mystical corners. Fans speculated hard. Were Blade and the Black Knight teaming up? Were they forming the Midnight Sons, the supernatural squad that Doctor Strange once assembled in the comics?

Nothing got confirmed, but that one voice cameo sparked major theories. Some thought Harington might appear in Blade. Others expected a crossover with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Either way, Marvel had clearly positioned him for something bigger than a single ensemble flick. So yeah, Kevin Feige didn’t just drop Kit Harington into Eternals for a cameo. He had the sword, the legacy, and the long game in mind.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Sarah Michelle Gellar Nearly Landed The Role Of A Lifetime Opposite Leonardo DiCaprio In This Classic Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News