The drama on The Bold and the Beautiful has been bubbling since last year when Ridge and Brooke forced Eric into retirement by springing a surprise retirement party on him. Hurt by this, Eric went over to Katie and pitched his designs to her for her fashion house, Logan. She was beyond delighted.

When Ridge and Brooke found out, they started acting like the victims and cried about a betrayal. The former brainwashed Eric to return to Forrester, but the designs belong to Katie’s fashion house, and she revealed them at her launch. Here’s what John McCook, who plays Eric, shared about the story.

The Bold & The Beautiful: John McCook On Forrester Vs Logan Rivalry & How Eric Fits Into The Drama

During a conversation with TV Insider, the actor revealed that Bradley Bell, the head writer of the daytime drama, wanted to do an ageism story that was emotional and timely. Onto the showdown and fashion house rivalry, Eric’s designs being used by Katie has led to a massive tussle and fight.

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While Ridge and Brooke are acting out and accusing Katie and Bill, they are absolutely right in their positions. “It’s good conflict and a good story, and it puts the Forresters in a very difficult place, and they’re not going to be able to keep them from using those designs,” the actor mused about it.

But while the drama sees Eric and his designs at the center of it, John does not want to portray that Eric is in “this weak place where he has no strength to come back or to fight this.” He wants to see Eric strong and not defeated, sad, or embarrassed. The soap star also acknowledged age as a factor.

Decades ago, he was the face of the soap opera, but now he plays the role of the patriarch. “I’m not getting as many scripts as I used to. I’ve been on the show for 39 years; I know I’m the older guy,” he felt, but added that he does not really like too many episodes without some involvement from Eric.

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The 81-year-old stated, “Eric is an embracer and a supporter of everybody around him. It’s a wonderful character, and he’s a lovely guy, but he’s not as aggressively written for as some of the older characters on the other shows,” referring to dangerous, powerful businessmen on other soaps.

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