The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy putting Hope’s fashion line, Hope for the Future, on the back burner again. Meanwhile, Katie pondered what the next collection of Logan’s would be after the Eric collection was finished. And then lastly, Dylan was actively blackmailed.

The danger, the secrets, the tiffs, the choices, the worry, and more are all set to get more heated over time. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 4, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers, May 4, 2026

The first episode of the week features the identity of Dylan’s mystery caller being revealed. Since the last few weeks, Dylan has been receiving calls from a very insistent person. They are adamant about harassing her and keeping her on her toes. Dylan is not okay with it and has told them to stop.

But the caller does not care and is actively ringing her up to haunt her days and nights. And now it’s time for the next step. The mysterious caller is all ready set to show up face-to-face. Dylan is left shocked when they show up, and from the looks of it, it’s a woman. Could it be Luna after all this time?

Has she been alive and biding her time? Is she the one who is going to be revealed as the caller? What does she want this time around? And if it’s not Luna, then who could it be? And what exactly do they want from Dylan? On the other hand, Liam has another solution for Katie’s designer problem.

As the fashion house rivalry is heating up, things in Logan and Forrester Creations are getting chaotic. Katie is already looking forward to her next collection, but there is the issue of a new designer now that Eric’s designers have been used up for their debut collection. And it seems Liam has ideas.

While the success has been fabulous, they need to build on it to ensure the long-term survival of the fashion house. Liam recently told Hope to resign from Forrester Creations and join Logan, since they keep putting her skills and ideas on the back burner. Does he have another such idea for Logan?

Could he be suggesting that Hope helm the next collection at Logan? Is Deke going to join his sister as an assistant designer? What will it be?

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