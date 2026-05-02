The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy told Hope that her fashion line was back on the back burner. Dylan received calls from a mysterious person. The aftermath of the Ivy, Electra, Will, and RJ situation only added to the confusion. And lastly, Hope was left dejected.

From offers and reveals to ideas and collaborations, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around the people of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 4, 2026

The first episode of the week reveals the identity of Dylan’s mystery caller. Is this actually Luna or someone else instead? Liam has a solution for Katie’s designer problem. How will Hope, Katie, and Bill react to his suggestion? Is this going to be the start of a new chapter for Logan?

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Dylan is put into a difficult position. Is she being blackmailed by Luna? RJ vows to always protect Electra. How will he ensure he manages to be near Electra and convince her to give him a chance? Hope reaches a breaking point with Steffy. Is this the end of her working stint at Forrester Creations?

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Brooke extends an olive branch to Katie. But how will the latter respond to this offer? Is she going to reject it after the way Brooke blamed and treated her? Daphne has an intriguing offer for Dylan. Is this about working for a perfume line for Forrester Creations? Or is this about something more?

Thursday, May 7, 2026

When Hope encourages Brooke to fight for what she deserves at Forrester Creations, is this going to cause friction between Brooke, Ridge, and Steffy once again? Carter warns Ridge and Steffy about the consequences of their actions. But will they heed his advice or continue to go with their plan?

Friday, May 8, 2026

The last episode of the week features Steffy becoming more frustrated with Hope and her line. What will she do as a result of it? And to wrap things up, Donna is worried that Katie is destroying the family. Is this going to lead to a rift between Katie and Donna as well? Or will they hash things out?

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