Netflix’s recent release Man on Fire immediately drew comparisons to the 2004 action thriller starring Denzel Washington. With the same title, the return of John Creasy, and a new lead in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, many fans assumed Netflix was simply remaking the beloved film. That expectation created both curiosity and skepticism, especially since Washington’s version remains iconic for many viewers.

However, Netflix’s Man on Fire is taking a very different path. Rather than recreating the 2004 movie, the new series returns directly to A. J. Quinnell’s novels for inspiration. While the original film largely adapted the first Man on Fire book, Netflix expands Creasy’s world by blending storylines from both the first novel and its sequel, The Perfect Kill. This gives the story a broader scope and introduces new twists.

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How Netflix’s Man On Fire Reinvents John Creasy’s Story

The biggest difference is in Creasy’s mission. In the 2004 film, Creasy works as a bodyguard and seeks revenge after a kidnapping. In the Netflix version, his story begins with a terrorist bombing, which gives him a different emotional path. His relationship with Poe, the young girl he protects, also brings a fresh dynamic compared to earlier versions.

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Despite these changes, the Netflix team has made it clear they deeply respect the 2004 movie. Director Steven Caple Jr. included subtle nods to late filmmaker Tony Scott, who directed the Denzel Washington film.

The Series Pays Tribute To Denzel Washington’s 2004 Film

Abdul-Mateen himself has openly praised Washington’s performance, calling it iconic and emphasizing the importance of honoring that legacy.

This approach helps Netflix’s Man on Fire avoid simply copying the beloved classic. Instead, it builds on Quinnell’s books while creating its own identity. For fans of the original film, the series offers familiar themes of protection, redemption, and action, while still feeling fresh.

Ultimately, Netflix’s Man on Fire is connected to the 2004 film through shared origins and respect, while still creating its own unique path.

Netflix’s Man On Fire Trailer

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Must Read: Man On Fire Ending Explained: How Poe Transforms John Creasy

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