Housemarque’s new PS5 exclusive, Saros, has officially launched, delivering a gripping sci-fi adventure packed with mystery, survival, and multiple endings. Released on April 30, 2026, the game follows Arjun Devraj as he becomes trapped on an alien planet consumed by a perpetual eclipse.

As players journey through the remains of a lost colony, battle deadly creatures, and uncover the truth behind the world’s dark secrets, they can unlock two major endings. The game’s standard ending reveals Arjun’s tragic fate, while the secret ending provides a deeper and more emotional conclusion.

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Saros Main Ending Explained: Arjun’s Fate & The Endless Cycle

The standard ending in Saros is unlocked by completing the main story. During the final act, Arjun confronts the King at Yellow Shore and emerges victorious. However, after crossing the barrier, he enters a mysterious chamber at Rue Paree.

Inside, his reflection in the yellow glass suddenly drags him into a void. As he falls, Arjun undergoes a terrifying transformation. His hands ignite, his eyes begin to change, and he realizes he is becoming the next king.

Nitya appears beside a throne, and Arjun ultimately takes his place, continuing the ancient cycle. This ending confirms that, despite defeating the King, Arjun cannot escape his destiny.

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How To Unlock Saros’s Secret Ending Step By Step?

Players must first complete the main ending before the hidden ending becomes available.

To unlock it, visit Kayla at the domed building in Shattered Descent within Echelon III. After speaking with her, travel to Blighted Marsh and locate Kiira near the red tree. Then, head to Nitya’s Lab in the Cathedral Biome to retrieve the holocache.

Once these objectives are complete, return to Kayla, travel to Banyan Tree, and face the King once more at Yellow Shore. This time, players must avoid killing him before crossing the barrier again.

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Saros Secret Ending Explained: Can Arjun Break Free?

In the secret ending, Arjun begins transforming into the King once more after washing ashore. However, he interrupts the process by throwing away his pendant.

Nitya appears and reveals that this world was her dream. Arjun confesses he could not bear losing her, but Nitya reminds him that his actions cannot be undone.

Rather than fully accepting the throne, Arjun is left facing an uncertain future as Nitya quietly walks away, symbolizing a possible break from the endless cycle.

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Saros Endings Showcase Housemarque’s Emotional Sci-Fi Storytelling

Saros tells a powerful story about sacrifice, grief, and destiny. While the main ending is tragic, the secret ending gives players a more hopeful but bittersweet conclusion, making Housemarque’s latest PS5 exclusive a memorable story-focused experience.

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