The previous week on General Hospital saw Brook Lynn asking Lucy and Sonny for help trapping Willow. Chase attempting to arrest Tracy, Portia and Curtis clashing once again, Trina having had enough of her parents, Cassius confessing his identity to Nina, and lastly, Sidwell going on the run.

The drama, the doubts, the anger, the plotting, the secrets, the shock, the offers, and more are about to get heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 15, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 15, 2026

The first episode of the week features Cassius clearing the air. Nina has been growing suspicious about some of his behavior and doubting how that fits the Nathan she has known. And now that Liesl is missing, Nina is worried about her. She has questions for Cassius. How will he deal with it?

Is he going to be able to keep the truth about Liesl and Josslyn being held captive at Spoon Island? Or will he confess the truth? Is he also going to tell her that he is Cassius and not Nathan? When Nina sounds an alarm, is this about Liesl? Or could it actually be about Brennan and Willow instead?

On the other hand, Lulu makes a confession. Who is she confiding in? And is this about Rocco or something else instead? Meanwhile, Gio shares his excitement with Emma. Is this about his musical career? Is this going to lead to some much-needed quality time together for the two lovebirds?

Elsewhere, Alexis and Ric review their plans. What will they do and how will they approach things collectively? When Justine questions Chase, how is he going to respond? And then lastly, the aftermath of the Willow and Tracy drama will be interesting, to say the least, all because of Chase.

She purposely fell into the water and brainwashed Chase into believing that Tracy pushed her. And so the fool stepped forward to arrest Tracy for no reason. What will this lead to? Is Tracy going to make sure Chase pays for this? How will things escalate when the Quartermaines find out about it?

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Must Read: General Hospital Weekly Spoilers (June 15–19): Nina Sounds An Alarm, Cullum Gets New Intel While Trina Ponders Her Next Move

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