The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis reaching out to her daughter Summer to make amends. On the other hand, Victor questioned Nikki about her health issues as her headaches continued to trouble her. And then last but not least, Adam kept tabs on Matt Clark.

From kidnappings and warnings to plotting and worries, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 15, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Diane having a rude awakening upon returning home to Genoa City. How will she get out of this mess? On the other hand, Traci holds Patty accountable for her actions. How will the latter respond to this? A mystery unfolds for Jack and Kyle. What will they do?

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Jack calls a meeting of the minds. Is this going to help them figure out where Diane could be? On the other hand, Diane meets Patty’s partner in crime. Who is this doctor and what are his plans? Is this Patty’s attempt to torture Diane, keeping her captive and far away from Jack at any cost?

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Nikki gives Lily the third degree. Is this about Chancellor? Or something else instead? Jack takes matters into his own hands. Will he be able to track Diane down? Devon gives Cane a warning shot. Is this regarding his resurging closeness to Lily? How will the latter respond to the same?

Thursday, June 18, 2026

When Victor lays down the law with Matt Clark, what will it lead to? Victoria worries about Nikki’s health. But for how long before they will have to take action? Phyllis hits Cane where it hurts. Is this about Lily or their kids?

Friday, June 19, 2026

The final episode of the week features Phyllis stumbling upon valuable intel. What could it be? And how will she use it? When Sienna strikes back against Audra, what will this lead to? And lastly, Victoria confides in Claire.

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