The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor making a shocking business decision. On the other hand, Nikki supported Nick with his sobriety by accompanying him to his meeting and offering support. And then last but definitely not least, Stephanie shared a secret with Nate.

The drama, the plotting, the warnings, the doubts, the tracking, the mess, and more are about to elevate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 12, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 12, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor questioning Nikki about her health issues. The last few weeks have seen Nikki deal with headaches and migraines that have been recurring. Victoria has been worried about her mother, but Nikki has swept her troubles under the rug to focus on Nick.

But now Victor wants to know what exactly has been causing her harm. It is not a surprise, considering Victor keeps his family’s well-being above all, even if his marriage to Nikki is currently on the rocks. How will Nikki respond to his questions? Is she going to tell Victor the truth or hide it from him?

Meanwhile, Phyllis reaches out to Summer. The last few months have seen her ambition cause her loss after loss. She thought stealing companies and making power movies would bring her respect and admiration. Instead, all it has done is given her failure. She even ruined her equations with her kids.

And so now Phyllis is shifting her focus back to fixing things. She has already taken a step forward with her son Daniel, and now she hopes to do the same with her daughter Summer, who is not in town. Is Summer going to listen to her mother and give her the hope of potentially forgiving her?

And lastly, Adam keeps tabs on Matt Clark. Now that Victor has decided to keep Matt at the Newman ranch for a test, things have been tense. Nobody trusts him, and they are worried that anything could lead to a skirmish. Adam is busy keeping an eye on Matt to make sure he doesn’t do anything foolish.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: The Pitt Season 3 Cast Update: Who’s Returning & Who’s Missing After Season 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News