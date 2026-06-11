The popular reality dating show Love Island USA is finally back with season 8. The series premiered its first episode on June 2, as it introduced a fresh group of singles who are currently on the quest to find love at their villa in Fiji. Ariana Madix has returned as the host for season 8, and as expected, major drama has already begun to unfold, and looks like viewers are in for a treat.

If you plan on binging the show, here’s a complete guide of when the fresh episodes will air and when the finale is expected to take place.

When Do Love Island USA Season 8 New Episodes Release?

The new episodes of Love Island USA Season 8 will air six days a week on streaming platform Peacock. In the premier week, the episodes were released daily. However, from June 7, the new episodes will drop every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with Wednesdays being off. And Saturdays are reserved for Love Island: Aftersun, which is the show’s companion series.

The new episodes of Love Island USA Season 8 will air at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 PM PT on Peacock. The time will be the same for all new episodes throughout the season, including the companion show – Love Island: Aftersun.

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What To Expect From Love Island USA Season 8 Next Episode

Episode 8 will show the results of the fans who have voted for their favorite couples on the show. The votes will determine which couples are in danger and which can continue on the journey. In the last episode, we saw the arrival of a new bombshell, Sol Dean, who ended up kissing Sincere Rhea multiple times, causing a major crack in his relationship with Melanie Moreno. The new votes will tell us whether viewers are shipping Sol and Sincere’s newfound love or still want Sincere to be with his first love, Melanie. Brace yourselves for some spicy drama coming your way!

How To Watch Love Island USA Season 8 On Peacock

To watch the upcoming episodes of Love Island USA Season 8, viewers will need a paid subscription for Peacock Premium, Premium Plus, or Select, as the show is a Peacock Original and isn’t available to watch for free or without a subscription. The Premium subscription will cost you $11 per month, and a Premium Plus subscription will cost you $17 per month. You can sign up directly on the Peacock streaming platform or through partners and bundles that include access to the premium catalog. Upon subscribing, you can stream the Villa episode live at 9:00 pm ET or on demand.

When Is The Love Island USA Season 8 Finale?

Peacock has not officially announced a finale date for season 8 yet. However, the show is expected to follow its usual six-week schedule. If we go by that. Viewers can expect to watch the finale on Sunday, July 12, 2026. The previous seasons have also ended in mid-July after a similar running time.

Season 8 is off to a good start with the cast members already embroiled in some major drama on the show after new entrants Sol, along with Kayda Bosse, Jen Terry, Gabriel Vasconcelos, and Caleb McDaniel, shake things up for the existing couples at the villa.

We just can’t wait for all the upcoming drama in the new episodes! Can you?

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