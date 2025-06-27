Season 7 of Love Island USA has allowed the audience to have a blast. The fans are loving the drama, the chemistry, the connections, and the way things are changing so fast. The edition is currently in the Casa Amor zone and has seen some major shakeups with the entry of male and female bombshells.

Regardless, this season has been raunchier than usual, with cast members constantly getting intimate all around the villa. This has reportedly become a point of concern for the production crew, who are allegedly getting sick of it. Here’s what we know about the same and what the producers are dealing with in this situation.

Love Island USA Season 7: Intimacy Between Cast Members Leaving Production Crew Concerned?

According to The US Sun, the contestants are going above and beyond when it comes to intimacy and getting down and dirty. “This season is just wild. The s*x has gotten out of control. It’s like that’s all some of them are thinking about,” a source told the portal about how excessive things are.

“There are no boundaries—they’ll do it anywhere, even in the communal beds. A lot of them have zero shame, and it’s clear they’re pushing the limits of what’s ever been shown on the series,” the insider added. This whole mess has also become unmanageable and led to tensions on set.

The crew is apparently sick of this behavior, which has led to disagreements about where the line should be drawn at this point. Even some of the fans have pointed out that this season has gotten too s*xual, and the cast has literally gone all out, even doing lots of nasty and vulgar things on camera.

The source felt, “We’ve got great content for a strong season, but honestly, things are spiraling.” They added how some of the contestants seemed shy, but the moment filming began, they went crazy. “It’s turned into a jungle this year—we didn’t expect this level of intensity or this much s*x,” they stated.

Love Island USA Season 7: Why Is The Intimacy Between Cast Members So Intense This Time?

Another source added that the intimacy has been too much because the cast members of Love Island USA Season 7 don’t care who’s watching or where they are. “We’ve had to step in and ask them to tone it down because it was getting completely out of hand,” they explained, referring to how communal beds have been used.

“That’s not just disrespectful—it’s also attention-seeking. Some of them are clearly trying to boost their screen time by being outrageous,” the insider alleged, and pointed out that this led to some tough chats with the cast and crew about limits since this has been the most s*xually intense season.

The insider concluded, “They’re constantly on edge, like teenagers with hormones in overdrive. Some of them are clearly testing the limits, trying to see how far they can push things to create buzz and steal the spotlight.”

