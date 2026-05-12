The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Donna urging Katie to put family before business. Meanwhile, Liam was concerned that Hope was second-guessing her future and comforted her through it. And then last but not least, Brooke made Ridge an offer he couldn’t refuse.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the complications, the changes, and the chaos are about to explode in more ways than one. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 12, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 12, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Ridge catching Steffy off guard. Now that Brooke has become laser-focused on getting the coveted co-CEO position with Ridge, things have gotten tense. She made it clear that she deserved to be at the spot with him, like Eric and Stephanie had been for years.

Ridge has no issues with the idea apart from the fact that the position is already in the hands of his daughter, Steffy. The only way Brooke can attain that is if Steffy is removed from there and it’s something that can cause Ridge harm. When Ridge shares Brooke’s idea, how will Steffy react?

Is she going to question how her father can even think of pushing her away to give Brooke the seat when she has no legacy with Forrester and has never been a part of the management? Will this lead to even more tension between the Forrester family and the Logan family? What will Ridge do?

Meanwhile, Hope sees a different side of Brooke. The former may have been the one to encourage her mother to fight for the co-CEO spot, but she did not expect to see her so determined about it so soon. Hope is surprised seeing how insistent her mother has become with this brand-new ambition.

This move also benefits Hope’s own position at Forrester, so why wouldn’t she be happy about it? But are the mother and daughter truly biting off more than they can chew? What exactly will these power moves lead to?

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