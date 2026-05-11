The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Remy returning to town and revealing that he is not only Dylan’s mysterious caller but also her cousin. On the other hand, the drama between Steffy and Hope came to another high as Hope for the Future was sent to the back burner again.

The drama, the friction, the tension, the secrets, the fights, and the rivalries are set to explode in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 11, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 11, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Donna urging Katie to put family before business. She has been elated to see Katie bask in the success that she has deserved all these years, but a latest confession has surprised her. Katie is hoping to rope Hope into Logan, and that has not gone down well.

Donna is worried that this would ruin the Logan sisters beyond repair, as Brooke would never forgive or forget this. She wants Katie to be successful, but not at the cost of their family. When Donna tries to convince Katie not to go down that road, how will the latter respond? Is this set to cause a strain?

Is Katie going to feel like Donna is picking Brooke’s feelings over her own? On the other hand, Liam is concerned that Hope is second-guessing her future. Though he suggested that Hope leave Forrester and join Logan instead, the final call is up to Hope. He wants to support her through it all.

But waiting it out at Forrester has given birth to doubts in Hope’s mind as she struggles with not being valued. Regardless, she is trying to keep an open mind and look at what her future at FC might be. She is not ready to leave Forrester and hop onto Logan before that. What will Liam do now?

Will he reassure and comfort her? And then lastly, Brooke makes Ridge an offer he can’t refuse. After Hope asked Brooke to fight for her rights and take over the CEO position with Ridge, things have changed. Brooke is quite focused on getting that power place and is making Ridge an offer for it.

But being married to Ridge does not entitle her to any position, and asking him to make it happen will lead to him clashing with his daughter, Steffy, for it. What will this lead to, and how will the future clashes change things?

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