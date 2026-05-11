The previous week on General Hospital saw Nina injecting Brennan with Drew’s syringe by mistake while she was aiming for Valentin. On the other hand, Sonny caught Ric in a web of lies, igniting his suspicions and trust issues. And lastly, Cassius kidnapped Josslyn and told her his true identity.

The drama, the secrets, the chaos, the danger, the worry, the plotting, and the mess are about to get more heated over the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 11, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 11, 2026

The first episode of General Hospital features Nina warning Willow. She used the syringe for Drew on Brennan by mistake while she was aiming for Valentin. And now things have gone from bad to worse for her. Valentin is going to ask questions, and Brennan’s state will be questioned by many.

And so Nina is going all out to warn her daughter, Willow, about what really went down. How will she respond to the drama that Nina has created with her one irresponsible move? On the other hand, Lulu is in the hot seat. She knew that her and Dante’s son Rocco was the one who shot Ross Cullum.

And she hid the fact from Dante. After brainstorming with Elizabeth, he was quick to connect the dots about the gaps in front of him. And now he wants answers from Lulu. He is not happy about being left in the dark about his son and what he went through. How will Lulu respond to his confrontation?

Meanwhile, Elizabeth puts the pieces together. She was the one who found out that it was Rocco who pulled the trigger after gluing the pieces together with context. Has she found out something else as well? Is she going to go and share that with Dante? Elsewhere, Ethan and Ava clash. What is this?

Did Sonny ask him to have a face-off with her? How will Ava react to Ethan and his questions? What does he have planned for her? And then lastly, Ric defends himself. Sonny has not been happy since he caught Ric in a lie and began doubting his intentions. How will Ric defend himself this time?

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Must Read: General Hospital Weekly Spoilers (May 11–15): Dante Has A Tough Chat, Laura Explains Her Actions While Lulu Is In The Hot Seat

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