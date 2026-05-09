The previous episode of General Hospital featured Sonny taking extreme measures against Ric. Carly made an announcement while Dante was left flabbergasted after finding out Rocco shot Cullum. Cassius put pressure on Lulu about sending Rocco away. And then lastly, Felicia supported Lucas.

From clashes and invitations to strategies and defense, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 11, 2026

The first episode of the week features Nina warning Willow. Is this about Drew and Brennan? Lulu is in the hot seat. How will she respond to Dante’s questions about hiding the truth about Rocco? Elizabeth puts the pieces together. Ethan and Ava clash. Ric defends himself. Is it against Sonny?

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Lulu seeks out Britt. Is this about Dante finding out about Rocco? Dante has words with Cassius. Did Lulu tell him that he was there that night and knew everything? Curtis takes on a mission. Is this about the accident? Rocco clashes with Danny and Charlotte while Isaiah is in the hot seat.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Ethan issues an invitation to Kristina. Is she going to accept? What does this mean for their equation? Michael lets Jacinda in on his plan. How will she react? When Willow meets with Sidwell, is she going to ask him for help or blackmail him? Curtis worries about Jordan. Is this about her scar?

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Britt weighs her options. What will she do? Tracy is outraged. On the other hand, Laura explains her actions. But to whom? Is it to Sonny? Carly has questions for Nina. What response will she get from her? Dante has a tough conversation. Is this in regard to Rocco? And with whom exactly?

Friday, May 15, 2026

The final episode of the week features Carly stonewalling Cullum. How will he respond to it? Valentin strategizes. Will it work out? Cassius confides in a surprising someone. Who will it be? Elizabeth opens up to Dante. Ric and Alexis come together for Molly. Is this the start of two different romances?

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