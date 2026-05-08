The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly receive alarming news when she learned Josslyn was missing. Valentin made contact with Nina once again. Willow was confident in her plan for Drew. Meanwhile, Trina and Gio made a pact. And lastly, Molly is suspicious about Ric and Ava.

The drama, the tension, the danger, the worry, the doubts, the secrets, and more are about to get more heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 8, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 8, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sonny taking extreme measures. He has been enjoying the bond recently created between him and his brother Ric, but things have changed. Sonny caught Ric in a lie and is now not sure about trusting him. Looking at Ric’s past, Sonny is not wrong to doubt him.

When he takes some extreme measures, what exactly will he do? Is he set to test Ric once again to be sure? Will he give Ric the benefit of the doubt after his chat with Alexis, or will he remain wary? Meanwhile, Carly makes an announcement. Is this related to Josslyn, who is missing? Or Valentin?

Or could it be about Brennan instead? What will this lead to? On the other hand, Dante is flabbergasted. He has been adamant about finding the truth about what happened the night Cullum was shot. He has also joined hands with Elizabeth to get intel about the incident as they brainstorm together.

And now it seems he has gotten a key piece of information that has shocked him. Has Elizabeth connected the dots and realized that Dante’s son Rocco actually shot Cullum? Meanwhile, Cassius puts pressure on Lulu. He has been actively asking her to send Rocco away so they can protect him if anyone finds out the truth about the night of the shooting.

But Lulu has made it clear that he has no right to tell her what to do about her own son. What will she do when Cassius tries to pressure her? When Felicia supports Lucas, is this about Marco’s death? Or is this really about Pascal’s threats instead? And lastly, is Valentin wrong in trusting Nina?

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