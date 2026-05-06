The previous episode of General Hospital saw Ethan delivering key intel to Sonny. On the other hand, Ric was tested by Sonny when he questioned his whereabouts. Elizabeth made a request of Laura. Chase and Brook Lynn discussed their future with Phoebe. Lastly, Curtis confided in Jordan.

The secrets, the doubts, the suspicions, the danger, the shock, and more are about to get even more heated over time. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 6, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 6, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Britt being floored. Is this related to Cassius and Josslyn? After all, he and Josslyn got into an aggressive fight where he choked her out and got bruises himself. But Cassius managed to kidnap and isolate her. Is Britt going to question Cassius about his injuries?

Is she going to connect the dots and realize he got into a fight with Joss? Is she going to reprimand him? Especially because it was she who told him that Josslyn is a WSB agent, leading to this mess. Meanwhile, Dante seeks out Liz. He is trying to figure out what happened the night of the shooting.

Dante is sure that something is being kept hidden and the full story is not in front of them. When he approaches Elizabeth for help, will the two be able to brainstorm it out? Is Liz going to figure out that it was Rocco who shot Cullum and not Jason? How will Dante react when he finds out the truth?

After all, Rocco is his son, and he cannot put him in danger, despite being on the case. Elsewhere, Ethan covers his tracks. It was recently revealed that Delilah was his partner. Does that mean Phoebe is his child? Or is this about something more sinister? What tracks is he covering from others?

When Laura tries to protect a loved one, what will happen? Is this about Ric and his constant attempts at getting back with Elizabeth? And then lastly, Sonny faces a dilemma. He just tried to test his brother Ric and found out he was lying to him. And now their rebuilt trust is massively shaken up.

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