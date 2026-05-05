The previous episode of General Hospital saw Michael James Scott from Broadway’s Aladdin performing at the Savoy. On the other hand, Josslyn was in danger with Cassius. Lucas was threatened by Pascal once again. Brook Lynn was moved by Gio. And then lastly, Trina and Kai got amorous.

The drama, the romance, the chaos, the doubts, the danger, and more are about to get exciting over the next few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 5, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 5, 2026

The episode on Tuesday sees Ethan delivering intel to Sonny. Ever since he was hired by the latter, Ethan has been dedicated and determined at his job. He first gave Sonny intel about Lucy, Ava, and Sidwell, and now he has some more information for him. What could it be about this time around?

On the other hand, Ric is tested. What could this be about? Is this related to Ethan? After all, Ric has made it pretty clear that he does not trust him and even told Sonny not to hire him. How will he fare when he is tested? And by whom? Meanwhile, Elizabeth makes a request of Laura. What is it?

Could it be about Rocco? Or maybe about Drew and Willow? Elsewhere, Chase and Brook Lynn discuss their future. The two have been busy with so much on their plate. Be it Chase’s infatuation with Willow and delusions against Michael, or Brook Lynn hiding the truth about the car accident.

When the married couple sits down and chats about what’s next, what will they decide? Is this going to be about Phoebe? Or about their relationship? And then lastly, Curtis confides in Jordan. The two have been trying to act like victims ever since the night of the crash. Be it lashing out or blaming.

Curtis even asked Justine to keep an active check on Isaiah based on his assumptions. He thinks Isaiah was the other car driver and is hell-bent on trying to prove himself right. When he confides in Jordan, is this what he is going to share? And how will she react to his hunch regarding Isaiah?

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (May 4): Brook Lynn Is Moved, Josslyn Is In Danger While Trina & Kai Get Amorous

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