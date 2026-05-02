The audience is hooked, and it seems the show is offering a lot to mull over. Read to find out what General Hospital is offering this month to couples.

May has arrived, and so has even more drama on General Hospital. There is a lot lined up on the soap opera, which seems to be the most exciting of the ones airing. New romances are forming, old ones are showing cracks, and some are continuing to grow strong despite the obstacles in their way.

Michael and Jacinda, Brook Lynn and Chase, Carly and Valentin, Emma and Gio, Trina and Kai, and more have a lot on their minds with all of the drama that Port Charles brings. Here’s what the audience can expect from some of the couples on General Hospital in this brand-new month of May.

General Hospital: What To Expect From Couples In May

To start off, we have Ric Lansing with a romantic surprise for Elizabeth Webber. He has been pursuing her ever since Lucky left town, but it hasn’t zoomed past more than a few dates. What new romance does he have planned for her? Especially with her growing closeness to Dante?

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Up next, Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase make a decision about Phoebe. The two have been enjoying their time as foster parents while they wait for someone to apply for adoption. But the truth is, Brook Lynn wants them to be able to adopt the baby. What will they decide now?

Nathan West and Lulu Spencer hit a rough patch. Their romance had been speeding along ever since they told Maxie about it. But it seems their first fight will lead to even more drama. Especially with Rocco’s safety in the midst of it. And Lulu still does not know that Nathan is actually Cassius.

On the other hand, Portia Robinson and Isaiah Gannon enjoy a night out together. Their feelings have grown steadily strong, and even though the baby’s father is supposedly Curtis, the two have managed to hold strong and evolve their romance through mess, doubts, and the Ashford family.

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And then lastly, Gio Palmieri supports Emma Scorpio-Drake. The two had a fun night when they visited Broadway and enjoyed Aladdin, the musical on stage. But they have a lot ahead, especially with Anna’s case taking a turn for the worse. Will they be able to hold onto each other for long or not?

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