General Hospital Preview ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Key Takeaways

Kelly Kruger joins as the new Serena Baldwin

Scout Cain has been aged up and recast

Hudson and Tristan are two new characters

The last couple of episodes have seen General Hospital wrap up quite a few long-running storylines. And when a few exits happen, so do some entries. Here’s what to expect from Serena, Scout, Tristan, and Hudson in Port Charles, as shared by GH’s head writers with Soap Opera Digest.

General Hospital: What To Expect From Scout, Serena, Tristan & Hudson

Dean Geyer as Tristan Roberts

Named after General Hospital actor the late Tristan Rogers, the character is an accomplished surgeon. Played by Dean Geyer, Tristan will be witty and unflappable. “He arrives in town seeking a fresh start with a new job at the hospital,” but he then discovers quite a few of his past life connections.

Kayden Tokarski as Scout Cain

Scout is the daughter of Sam McCall and Drew Cain. The soap opera has now aged her up and cast Kayden Tokarski as the teenage version. As per the writers, “A more mature Scout will hit the canvas bearing her mother’s grit, her father’s cunning, and a mind all her own” amidst the town’s chaos.

Expect the character to balance both sides of her family as things between her father Drew and her maternal side remain ugly. “She’s the scion of two storied families, the Quatermaines and Davis-Cassadines,” they teased.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kelly Kruger as Serena Baldwin

Serena is the daughter of Dominique Stanton and Scott Baldwin. While her mother is not alive anymore, Lucy Coe is her surrogate mother. “Trouble at Deception means it’s Lucy’s hour of need — and it is none other than her beloved daughter who heeds the call,” the head writers tease Serena.

The character was bust traveling around the world and fighting for animals as well as the ecosystem. “A personal setback means a reunion with her mother couldn’t come at a better time,” and when Lucy “aims her at the Quartermaines,” the conniving and scheming side of Serena wil come forth.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Troy Appel as Hudson

Last but not least, Troy Appel has been cast as Huson, who is a mysterious businessman “hot on the trail of a certain Port Charles resident.” It remains to be seen which other character he is actively after and for what reason.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

General Hospital FAQs

Q: When will Jason be back?

A: Jason will return onscreen on July 13, 2026.

Q: Did Danny snitch on Rocco?

A: Yes, Danny told the truth about Rocco to save his father, Jason.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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