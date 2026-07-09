Days Of Our Lives Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Sarah makes an accusation against Holly

Paulina has had enough of Abe

Rage threatens to stop Cat’s investigation

The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Brady not letting Kristen off the hook. On the other hand, Bonnie gave some advice to Alex. Meanwhile, Philip apologized to Stephanie. Elsewhere, Gabi and Theo shared some heavy, heated words. And then last but not least, Gwen opened up to Tate.

DOOL Spoilers (Thursday, July 9, 2026): Episode #15418

Paulina loses her cool

After weeks of dealing with heartbreak, sorrow, and bittersweet emotions, it seems Paulina has had enough. She dealt with Lexie being back from the dead and Abe leaving her to be by her side. Paulina kept herself strong, but it seems she has had it. When she loses her cool on Abe, what could it be?

Sarah accuses Holly

On the other hand, Sarah has been busy finding a way to treat Holly, and it seems she has found the cure. But along the way, she has some questions and blames that are set to rattle Holly. She accuses Holly of taking drugs. How will the latter react to Sarah’s questions and accusations this time?

Holly did not consume drugs, and so she is expected to be hurt by Sarah’s blame. But she does have a past with drugs, which might be why these questions are being asked in the first place. What will this confrontation lead to? Will the two get some clarity and answers about this situation?

Rafe threatens to pull the plug; EJ celebrates

Meanwhile, Rafe is not happy about the risks Cat has been taking in her investigation of EJ. Even though she has claimed that she has a strong handle on the situation, he is worried this could ruin their plans. And so Rafe has decided to threaten to pull the plug on the investigation into EJ.

What will Cat do about it? Is she going to convince Rafe? Or will she keep taking risks? And then lastly, EJ has something to celebrate. What success is he happy about? And could it actually be connected to Smith Island?

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Who did Gabi accuse of snitching on her?

A: Gabi accused Theo of snitching on her to Philip.

Q: Are Gabi and Philip still together?

A: No, Philip broke up with Gabi after finding out her secret.

Q: When does Days of our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Wednesday, July 8, 2026): Brady Won’t Let Kristen Off Hook, Bonnie Advises Alex While Gwen Opens Up To Tate

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