General Hospital Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Molly has a difficult choice to make

Ric takes on another new client

Carly is cautioned by Sonny

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly being on a warpath to protect Josslyn from the WSB. Danny made a revelation about Jason and Rocco. Michael had second thoughts about his plan. Tracy and Willow had another face-off. And lastly, Gio and Emma savored some alone time.

GH Spoilers (Wednesday, July 8, 2026): Episode #15997

Sonny Cautions Carly

Carly and Valentin rushed to hug and kiss each other when he stepped out of his car and made his return known. But this romantic reunion happened in front of Sonny, Charlotte, and Lulu, who were surprised. Sonny cannot believe that Valentin is the man Carly was seeing, and he has some advice.

It’s not a surprise that he wants to caution Carly to be careful now that she is involved with Valentin. And there’s also the fact that Carly is now actively against the WSB in her bid to keep her daughter Josslyn away from the agency. But it’s a dangerous path, and Sonny is wise to warn her about it.

Trina Runs Into Portia, Ric Takes On A Client

On the other hand, Trina is about to run into her mother, Portia. How will this reunion fare? Especially after she made it clear she wanted to stay away from the drama between her parents, Portia, and Curtis? Meanwhile, Ric is busy taking on a new client, and it’s Isaiah who is set to go against Curtis.

Molly Faces A Choice, Lucas Vents To Elizabeth

Elsewhere, Molly faces a difficult choice. What exactly will this be about? And what pick will she make? Lastly, Lucas is venting out his frustration to Elizabeth. Is this about Josslyn? When Laura meets Martin, who is back in town, what exactly will the conversation between the brother and sister be?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Is Valentin free from the WSB?

A: Yes, all of Valentin’s charges have been dropped.

Q: Where is Britt Westbourne?

A: Britt is still in jail, held captive by the PCPD.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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