Lenin Box Office: Will It Beat Akhil Akkineni’s Highest- Grossing Film?

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni is currently gearing up for the release of his film Lenin. It marks his return to the big screen after 3 years. Akhil’s last release on the big screen was Agent (2023), which was a box office flop. Now, Lenin needs to recover less than 30% of its reported budget to become Akhil’s highest-grossing film in India.

Lenin Needs Less Than 30% Budget Recovery To Set A Career Record

Murali Kishor Abburu directed Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film. The makers mounted the film on a massive budget of 100 crore. This massive sum has made it Akhil Akkineni’s most expensive film.

So far, Akhil has not had great luck at the box office. The actor had a strong start at the box office with his debut film Akhil (2015), but it soon crashed due to a lack of positive word of mouth. It was also the highest opening for a film featuring a debutant in 2015. The film ended its theatrical run with a worldwide gross collection of 33.65 crore.

At present, Akhil Akkineni’s highest-grossing film in India is Most Eligible Bachelor (2021). The romantic drama ended its theatrical run with a net India collection of 29.01 crore. The film failed to even collect its estimated budget of 30 crore.

Now, Lenin needs to collect just 29.02 crore net in India, or 29.02% of its budget, to cross Most Eligible Bachelor. With current estimates for Lenin at the box office, the feat can be achieved in its opening weekend alone.

Akhil Akkineni’s Last Three Films At The Indian Box Office

Agent (2023) – 10.05 crore (India net)

Most Eligible Bachelor (2021) – 29.01 crore (India net)

Mr. Majnu (2019) – 15.15 crore (India net)

More About Lenin

The film stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead, along with Bhagyashri Borse, who is known for films like Kaantha and Kingdom. As mentioned earlier, the film has been directed by Murali Kishor Abburu.The film is produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP in association with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments.

The film has been set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema and it follows the story of a fierce protagonist navigating intense family and political conflicts as he attempts to carve out his own legacy.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.

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