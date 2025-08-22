Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, was released amid high expectations, but it failed to fulfill them. The film amassed a good collection on the opening day, giving Vijay his biggest start. However, after a good start, it failed to maintain the momentum and nosedived much earlier than expected. Eventually, it wrapped up its run at the worldwide box office by staying below 85 crore gross. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Tollywood spy action thriller was released on July 31. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, though the performance of Vijay was praised universally. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it had mixed word-of-mouth. It received criticism for its inconsistent screenplay, lack of emotional depth, and other aspects.

Closing box office collection of Kingdom

In India, Kingdom started its journey with 18 crores. However, with mixed word-of-mouth, it couldn’t make it big at the Indian box office and ended its run at 51.96 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, its gross domestic collection stands at 61.31 crores. Overseas, too, it underperformed by earning only 21.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing collection at the worldwide box office stands at 82.56 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 51.96 crores

India gross – 61.31 crores

Overseas gross – 21.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 82.56 crores

Budget and box office verdict

Kingdom was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crores. Against such a huge cost, it needed to earn 130 crore net in India, but the film stayed much below its target by earning just 51.96 crores. It recovered only 39.96% of its total budget and faced a huge deficit of 78.04 crores. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict.

It’s a huge setback for Vijay Deverakonda, who hasn’t tasted success since Taxiwaala (2018). The latest Kollywood action thriller is his sixth consecutive failure at the box office after Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, Liger, Kushi, and The Family Star. Let’s hope he bounces back strongly with his next.

