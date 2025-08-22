Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR’s War 2 managed to enter into an intense battle at the ticket window as both films arrived on the Independence Day weekend. In one week, both the action biggies have managed to enter the top 10 ticket sales of 2025 on BookMyShow for an Indian film.

Coolie Approaching To Destroy Mahavatar Narsimha

Rajinikanth’s film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, managed to register a ticket sale of 5.32 million in one week. Mahavatar Narsimha is currently the Indian film on BMS with the third-highest-selling tickets. But Coolie is approaching the animation film’s 5.94 million ticket sales!

War 2 VS Coolie BMS Sales

War 2 in one week registered a ticket sale of 3.35 million. Along with Coolie, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film also managed to enter the top 10 ticket sales for an Indian film on BMS. However, ticket sales of Coolie stand 58% higher than the ticket sales of the Spy Universe biggie!

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films on BMS.

Chhaava: 12.58M Saiyaara: 7.04M* Mahavatar Narsimha: 5.94M (Running) Coolie: 5.32M (Running) Thudarum: 4.51M L2: Empuraan 3.75M Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 3.59M War 2: 3.35M (Running) Sitaare Zameen Par: 3.04M Raid 2: 2.91M

War 2 VS Tiger 3!

War 2 is approaching, entering the list of all-time top 10 ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS. Currently, Tiger 3’s 4 million ticket sales hold the tenth spot. However, there is still time for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film to touch this number. The top five list, with Gadar 2 at 9.18 million ticket sales, is impossible to achieve!

