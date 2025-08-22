The Fantastic Four: First Steps has hit a significant mark at the North American box office on its 27th day of release. It is also closing in on an MCU movie directed by the Russo brothers. The F4 movie is starting to see improved legs after weeks of declines. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Russo brothers are an integral part of the MCU. They directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as well as Doomsday and Secret Wars. Joe Russo and Anthony Russo’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier marked their MCU debut and is considered one of the finest Marvel movies ever.

How much has the film earned domestically after 27 days?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $954K on its 4th Wednesday with a 41.9% drop from last Wednesday. It is higher than 2005’s Fantastic Four’s $823K 4th Wednesday gross, but lower than Thor 4 and Spider-Man: Homecoming. After 27 days, the film has hit the $250.5 million cume in North America. This year, it is the 7th film to cross the $250 million milestone domestically.

Less than $10 million away from beating Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s domestic haul!

Based on the report, The First Steps is less than $10 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Directed by the Russo Brothers, The Winter Soldier collected $259.7 million at the domestic box office, becoming the 22nd highest-grossing MCU movie ever in North America. The film features Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, and Scarlett Johansson in key roles. Since the F4 movie is projected to earn around $265 million in its domestic run, it will surpass this Russo Brothers-helmed movie.

More about The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the highest-grossing F4 film ever, with a reported production budget of $200 million. According to industry rules, the film needs around $500 million to break even. First Steps is less than $30 million away from achieving its target. The Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby starrer was released in theaters on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America – $250.5 million

International – $222.2 million

Worldwide – $472.7 million

