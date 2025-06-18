Pedro Pascal is currently ruling the theatres with his film Materialists. But do you know how tall he is? Here are some interesting and unknown facts about him.

Pedro Pascal has quite quickly won hearts with his charm, acting skills and has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. His latest movie, Materialists, starring alongside Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, has sparked conversations online. Dakota in a triangle love story with Chris and Pedro – not many had imagined. But they have done it and now it’s minting money at the box office. Before breaking the internet with the movie Materialists, he was seen in big projects like Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, and more.

Do you know how tall he is? Or what are his hobbies? Well, many might follow Pedro but do not know the intricate details about his personal life, his journey to stardom, his struggles, and so on and so forth. So, if you want to know the actor up close and call yourself a true fan, then scroll ahead and read on, as this article will contain some interesting and unknown facts about him.

What Is Pedro Pascal’s Height?

Well, reportedly, Pedro Pascal stands 5 feet 10 inches and a half or 179 centimeters, but he likes to push it by half an inch more and declares it to be 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimeters, as he mentioned in Wired’s Autocomplete Interview. Even though he might look a little short with his usual baggy outfits, when he wears a well-suited tux with proper shoes, he seems to look like a tall guy.

Pedro Pascal with actor Fernando Belo on the set of ‘MATERIALISTS’ 📸 febelo | instagram pic.twitter.com/od2RB71wwm — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) June 14, 2025

With 5 feet 11 inches, Pedro Pascal clearly comes under the tallest actors in Hollywood gang. However, he likes to claim his height to be ‘average’. In another interview with Vanity Fair, he said, “I’m five-eleven naked. Six feet with some good shoes.”

Did You Know Pedro Pascal Fled With His Parents After They Became Political Refugees?

The Fantastic Four actor has openly talked about his parents’ immigrant stories. He was only nine months old when his parents fled from Chile with him. They finally settled in the US. Previously, in an interview (via Huff Post), he shared how his parents were brave enough to take such a drastic decision back at that time and said, “They were so brave, and without them I wouldn’t be here in this wonderful country. And I certainly wouldn’t be standing here with you all tonight.”

In a Materialists world 💙 pic.twitter.com/FWrZctpF68 — A24 (@A24) June 11, 2025

Pedro Pascal Lost His Mother To Suicide

When Pascal was trying to settle himself in Hollywood as an actor, he suffered from a great personal loss. He lost his mother, Verónica Pascal, who took her own life. Following that incident, Pedro chose to adopt his mother’s surname, Pascal, and officially changed from Balmaceda to Pascal.

In an interview with Paula, he recalled his bond with his mother and said, “I think of her every day. Since I don’t pray, I can’t say I have a practice that helps me feel her close, but I live for her, even though she’s no longer here, and that makes sense to me.”

Pedro Pascal Was A Club Dancer?

Well, before making it big in Hollywood, Pascal used to work as a club dancer at a nightclub in Madrid. Several reports suggested he used to sport silver hair, eyeliner, and platform heels while performing at those nightclubs. Fun, right? Who would have thought?

pedro pascal is definitely showing the slutty knee #MetGala pic.twitter.com/a1khotLZ0a — trish (@D1LFMILLER) May 2, 2023

Do You Know Why Pedro Pascal Is One Of The Biggest Advocates of LGBTQ+ Rights?

The Last of Us actor’s sister, Lux, is trans. He has always been the biggest supporter of her sister, which also explains his extended support for the trans and LGBTQ+ community. He once opened up about his sister in an interview with Esquire and said, “I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf. But she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

Pedro and Lux 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ZnIDa57IUl — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) May 16, 2025

Did You Know Pedro Pascal Got Into Typecasting?

As a Chilean-American actor, Pascal has faced getting typecast for Latin-American roles, where he would be offered to play drug dealers or cartel members in the initial days of his career. This made his journey even tougher and limited his opportunities to shine and showcase his talent in different characters. However, his eventual breakthrough performance came after Game of Thrones as the directors of the show chose him based on his performance and didn’t limit him given his ethnicity.

Pedro Pascal revelou que o papel de Oberyn em Game of Thrones mudou sua vida: “Sem GOT, eu não teria Narcos, The Mandalorian ou The Last of Us. Foi o papel que mudou minha vida. Sempre darei crédito aos criadores por apostarem em alguém que não tinha nada no currículo além de… pic.twitter.com/mN1nXcSl7G — Universo Game of Thrones (@universo_got) February 21, 2024

Pedro Pascal Is Crazy About Coffee

It’s not unknown to anyone that Pedro is a coffee drinker. He likes it strong, and that includes six shots of espresso on ice. Yes, that’s right. He had even talked about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

pedro pascal as starbucks drinks, a thread: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/dfkqDswR51 — elle ✨ (din djarin’s version)🍄 (@elliedjarin) July 19, 2023

Pedro Pascal Was Fired 10 Times From His Waiting Job

In the early 2000s, when he was trying to get an acting job, he used to work as a waiter in New York. However, in a video interview with Vanity Fair (via Fascinate), Pascal recalled that he got fired multiple times from his job, and after estimating, he stated, “maybe close to 10 times.”

problematic things pedro pascal has done a much needed thread: pic.twitter.com/lLaYjdVFdi — echo ☀️ michael’s day 🥳 (@buffypascal) April 13, 2024

Did You Know Pedro Pascal Checks His Fan Accounts?

Who would have thought an actor like Pascal would go into his fan accounts and check them by himself? But he does that, and he admitted in a 2022 lie detector test with Vanity Fair when he was asked, “Do you ever look at Instagram accounts devoted to you being a heartthrob when you’re feeling down?” He said, ”Yes, I do,” and added, “Pedro Pascal Fan Account”.

Who Was Pedro Pascal’s First Crush?

Well, Pedro Pascal’s first crush was Olivia Newton-John after watching her video Physical. And honestly, who wouldn’t fancy the British-Australian singer?

Did you know these facts about Pedro Pascal? Let us know.

