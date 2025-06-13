Several years after his breakthrough role as Johnny Storm in the 2005 superhero film Fantastic Four, Hollywood actor Chris Evans became a household name when he portrayed Captain America in the well-received Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbusters. Beyond his superhero stardom, the charming actor showcased his acting chops with intense and layered performances.

And one such overlooked performance, where he proved his mettle, was the equally underappreciated legal drama Defending Jacob. It’s a show that will remind you of the hard-hitting Netflix series Adolescence. Read on to find out more about this gripping miniseries, where to stream it on OTT, and why it deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Defending Jacob – Plot & Cast

Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), the murder-mystery legal drama is based on William Landay’s best-selling novel of the same name. The series follows Andy Barber (played by Chris Evans), a respected Assistant District Attorney in a small Massachusetts town. His life is suddenly turned upside down when his 14-year-old son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), becomes the prime suspect in the shocking murder of a classmate.

Now, Andy must deal with an impossible dilemma about whether he should uphold his duty to the law or protect his son. As the trial unfolds, he desperately tries to prove Jacob’s innocence as his son’s fate hangs in the balance. Is Jacob truly innocent, and do Andy and his wife Laurie (played by Michelle Dockery) really know their son? Watch the series to find out. It also features Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jaffrey, and J.K. Simmons in key supporting roles.

Defending Jacob – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The Primetime Emmy-nominated series has a 70% critics’ score and a much higher audience score of 86% on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, it has a user rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb.

Where To Watch Defending Jacob On OTT?

The series is available to stream on the Apple TV+ OTT platform. It consists of eight episodes, each with a runtime of around 45-60 minutes.

Defending Jacob Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Hidden Netflix Horror Gem Is Like A Norwegian Black Mirror & Fans Are Binge-Watching It In One Night!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News