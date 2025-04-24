The MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World might have surpassed a bunch of Marvel movies, but it will fail to surpass Paul Rudd’s MCU threequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man 3 was also a February release and a box office disappointment despite the introduction of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie was released in 2023 and is tied with Eternals as one of the lowest-rated MCU movies on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience gave it 83% on the platform. The movie collected $214.5 million in the US and $261.56 overseas; therefore, its global haul is $476.07 million. The film had a reported budget of $326.6 million, and as per that, it had to earn around $600 million to break even. But it failed to achieve that in its global run.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World somehow managed to cross the $200 million milestone and earn $200.18 million in North America. However, it is not gaining much due to its availability on online platforms, loss of theatres, and new releases. It is run in 155 theatres in the United States. Therefore, Captain America 4 will end its domestic run, trailing behind Ant-Man 3. Anthony Mackie’s solo outing collected $214.6 million internationally, while Paul Rudd‘s threequel raked in $261.56 million.

Captain America 4 collected $414.78 million at the worldwide box office, which is around $61.2 million away from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s lifetime haul.

The film follows Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, who finds himself amid an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Captain America: Brave New World, released in February 2025, is now available on digital platforms. Ant-Man 3 is available on Disney+.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

Must Read: Avengers: Doomsday Box Office: Robert Downey Jr’s MCU Comeback Can Help This Magnum Opus To Create History, Outshining Endgame!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News