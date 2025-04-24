Although the Minecraft Movie has only been in the theatres for less than a month, it has become the highest-grossing film of the year, surpassing the Marvel biggie Captain America: Brave New World. It has also achieved an individual record for Warner Bros Pictures. The audience is having a gala time seeing these eccentric characters find their way out of the Overworld. Scroll below for the box office update.

Jack Black is in his element in this videogame adaptation, and his chemistry with Jason Momoa is something the fans did not think they needed. The duo is hilarious, while Jennifer Coolidge is also mindblowing, and it would have been even better if she had had more screen presence. Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks played their parts well, and Sebastian Hansen stood out. The visuals and the execution, wrapped with some excellent performances, proved to be a blockbuster combination at the box office.

After witnessing a reasonable boost over Easter Sunday and Monday, it has slowed down a bit, but not to a concerning level. It has still scored a firm number on its third Tuesday at the box office in North America. The film has scored $3.5 million, and with that, the domestic cume of this videogame adaptation has hit the $353 million cume. After collecting $374 million so far at the overseas box office, the film’s worldwide collection has hit the $726.9 million cume. It has now become one of the top 25 highest-grossing films of Warner Bros Pictures.

Jason Momoa’s film has achieved this feat by surpassing the global haul of Dune: Part Two. According to The Numbers, A Minecraft Movie is at #24 behind The Matrix Reloaded’s $741.8 million global haul. The movie will have to surpass Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I‘s $940 million+ haul to crack the top 10. It might happen in its lifetime as this Jared Hess-directed videogame adaptation is projected to earn around $950 million globally.

For the uninitiated, Warner Bros Pictures‘ highest-grossing film is Barbie, which earned $1.4 billion worldwide. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is the studio’s third-highest-grossing film. A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

