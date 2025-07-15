Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, saw a surprising trend during the first weekday of the fourth week. Recently, the film wrapped up its fourth weekend at the Indian box office, and on the fourth Monday, it witnessed an upward trend and scored higher than Sunday and Saturday. But will it help the film to remove the tag of an underperformer? Let’s take a look at the collection report of day 25!

The crime drama was theatrically released on June 20. It enjoyed a positive reception from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it witnessed favorable word-of-mouth. These favorable reviews and reactions helped the film initially, but afterwards, the momentum was lost, and currently, it is way beyond the target collection.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office in 25 days?

First talking about the surprising trend on the fourth Monday, day 25, Kuberaa earned 52 lakh. It is higher than its collection on the fourth Sunday (38 lakh) and fourth Saturday (34 lakh). This is a positive sign, and it’ll be interesting to see how the film performs from here on.

Overall, Kuberaa has earned 89.32 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 105.39 crores. Recovery-wise, the film is said to be a successful affair. However, if we talk about the theatrical run only, it has failed to meet its target collection.

Recovers 74% of its budget

The Dhanush starrer was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crores. Given such a cost, it needed to earn a 120 crore net collection to make itself safe at the Indian box office. However, it has earned 89.32 crores, which equals 74.43% of the budget. This means that the film is facing a deficit of 25.56% and it won’t be able to reach its target.

Kuberaa faces a higher deficit than Dhanush’s Captain Miller

Shockingly, the deficit is more than Dhanush’s last box office failure, Captain Miller. Captain Miller was made on a budget of 60 crores, and against this cost, it earned 49.52 crores. So, it recovered 82.53% of the film’s budget and faced a deficit of 17.46%.

