Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, and his name is enough to draw the crowd to theatres. He’s a true pan-India star with his pull all over the country. He reached this level of stardom after the thunderous success of Baahubali 2, which amassed a jaw-dropping 1000 crore+ net collection at the Indian box office. Shockingly, after this biggie, the actor failed to deliver a film with 100% returns in India. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Baahubali 2 was a mega success at the Indian box office with over 300% returns!

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 changed the actor’s life. From a regional Tollywood star, he emerged as a pan-India superstar. With footfalls of over 10 crores, the film turned out to be the biggest success in the modern era of Indian cinema. In the country alone, it amassed a staggering 1031 crore net. So, against the reported budget of 250 crores, it enjoyed an ROI (return on investment) of 781 crores or 312.4% returns.

Prabhas fails to deliver a film with 100% returns post Baahubali 2

Following this, no Prabhas movie has made even 100% returns at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, after Baahubali 2, the actor was seen in Saaho. It was reportedly made on a budget of 350 crores. Against this cost, it earned 311 crore net, thus failing even to meet its cost.

After Saaho, Prabhas was seen in Radhe Shyam, which was reportedly made on 300 crores. Against such a huge cost, it managed to earn only 105 crore net, thus facing a deficit instead of making returns. Even his Adipurush faced a deficit by earning 289 crore net against a budget of 500 crores.

Salaar emerged as a success by earning 407 crore net against a reported cost of 350 crores. However, it made only an ROI of 57 crores or 16.28% returns. Kalki 2898 AD, made on a budget of 600 crores, did a business of 653.21 crore net. It enjoyed an ROI of just 53.21 crores, which equals 8.86% returns at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Prabhas’ successful films post Baahubali 2, along with Indian box office collection, budgets, and returns:

Salaar: Collection – 407 crores | Budget – 350 crores | Returns – 16.28%

| Budget – | Returns – Kalki 2898 AD: Collection – 653.21 crores | Budget – 600 crores | Returns – 8.86%

Let’s see if Prabhas delivers a mega success like Baahubali 2 in the upcoming years. Yes, it’s tough to replicate such a colossal success, but anything can happen considering films like Salaar 2, Spirit, and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel in the kitty.

